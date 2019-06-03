Heading into the weekend, high pressure will build in for Saturday with full sunshine, less wind, and pleasant highs into the mid and upper 50s. Our next storm system will make a run for the Ohio Valley to end the weekend with clouds increasing Sunday and a southwest wind pushing warmth and moisture back into the area. Highs should in the low 60s before a few showers may now arrive a touch earlier into the late afternoon hours. The bulk of the rain will fall Sunday night and into Monday, so it looks pretty damp to kick off next week.

The early week system will be in and out of Kentuckiana in short order, but a quick shot of cooler air will follow. Highs will struggle into the upper 40s and low 50s despite partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with cold early morning lows around freezing into the middle part of next week. Our weather can change quickly in March here in Kentuckiana and that will be the case later next week as high pressure builds in and slides to our east. This will allow for a fast warm-up with highs around 70 degrees late next week. It should be mainly dry with just an isolated shower chance at this point by late next Friday.

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High: 58°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold. Low: 31°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Showers develop the afternoon. High: 60°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

--

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

Meteorologist Alesha Ray

Facebook: Facebook.com/AleshaRayWX | Twitter: @AleshaRay_WX