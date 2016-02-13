FORECAST SUMMARY:

Canadian high pressure is building into the area and that translates to colder temperatures. This afternoon highs in the low 50s will be much colder than yesterday's 66.

By tomorrow the high will be off to the east and winds will become southerly. This will push the afternoon temperature back to the low 60s. Tomorrow will start frosty with high pressure centered over the area and light winds.

A dry cold front will move through and push temperatures back into the upper 50s for the mid-week. Toward the end of the week weather in the area becomes more unsettled. At this point the week will be the dry, so plan on enjoying this fall weather.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 52. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & cold with frost. Low 35. Wind: South light.

TOMORROW: Frost early, sunny and warmer. High 61. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil | Twitter: @WHAS11Jared | Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV