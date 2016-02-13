FORECAST SUMMARY:

FLOOD WATCH THROUGH WEDNESDAY 2PM

It's been a cloudy/rainy weekend, but much of the area is clear from showers this Sunday evening. Temps have stayed cool in the 60s during the day so its been a bit of a gloomy first weekend of Fall.

More showers/storms expected Monday and Tuesday because we have a stalled front off to our south that will jog northward. We are not in any severe risk category for Monday's weather, but Tuesday we are in the moderate category (basically a 1 out of 5).

A cold front moving through on Wednesday will give us ANOTHER chance for showers/storms. Wednesday we're in the "slight" category for severe weather (a 2 out of 5). Best area/time for severe weather would be during the day Wednesday in parts of Southern Indiana, but can't rule out strong storms in Louisville and points southward as well.

Between Mon-Weds areas of Kentuckiana could see 2-4 additional inches of rain so localized flooding will be an issue. Personally, I don't see it drying out enough to host Louder Than Life @ Champions Park next weekend.

The bright spot in the forecast - we'll start to dry out on Thursday as the front leaves the area and high pressure builds back in. Friday into the weekend should stay dry and seasonably cool with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers and developing after midnight. Low: 63. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Showers and storms. High 74. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

