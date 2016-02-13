FORECAST SUMMARY:

Enjoy another pretty day today with highs in the low 60s because cooler temps are on the way. A dry cold front moves through Kentuckiana today and drops our high temps for the rest of the week.

Some moisture moving in from the remnants of Willa and plus some Gulf Coast storms will slide up towards us to end the week. Light rain for Friday evening plus a few showers over the weekend as a few waves of energy will drop down from the NW. Mostly cloudy with spotty showers through the beginning of the next work week.

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY: Sunny with pleasant PM temps. High 64. Wind: W to NW 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, but cooler. High: 56. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

