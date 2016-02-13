FORECAST SUMMARY:

After a very active late night of weather, things are calming down across Kentuckiana. As of sending this email, we have not heard if/where NWS will do damage surveys from last night's tornado warnings, but I will update once I know.

Thankfully, we're looking at a pretty pleasant election day forecast. A few light showers south of the metro early this morning, but overall a dry, partly sunny and breezy day. Highs in the mid 60s.

Slight chance for a stray shower Weds before our next rain chance arrives as a cold front passes through late Thurs into Friday. Behind that front we'll see anoticeable drop in temps. Highs going into the weekend will be in the 40s and lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s!

Slight chance for some very chilly rain to get us into next week...

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. High: 66. Wind: WSW 10-20.

