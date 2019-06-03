Our pleasant stretch of weather is set to continue across Kentuckiana heading into the late week as temperatures continue to rise. After highs in the upper 50s and low 60s Wednesday, a southwest wind will pick up Thursday driving temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s by the afternoon. We should see a few scattered clouds to start the day as an area of showers diminishes to our northwest but overall the rest of the day looks good with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A slow-moving frontal system will approach the region to end the week, so a few scattered showers will be possible Thursday night and into Friday.

We should see some dry periods on Friday with isolated showers increasing again late in the day with highs in the upper 60s. Heading into the weekend our weather looks wet for Saturday with occasional rain and thunder as a cold front slides through Kentuckiana. Much cooler air will follow for Sunday with highs struggling to get out of the 40s. We’ll see some chilly early mornings again with lows around freezing but a slow warm-up will commence early next week with highs back in the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday with the dry weather sticking around.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Fair skies with a few clouds late. Low: 44°. Wind: S 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 72°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers possible. High: 67°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

