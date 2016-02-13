FORECAST SUMMARY:

For those folks that want to hang on to the summer-like warmth here in Kentuckiana, it appears they will get their wish heading through the late week and upcoming weekend as the big ridge of high pressure stays locked in across the eastern part of the country. A cold front will try to break through the ridge on this Thursday but will weaken out as it moves into our area. There should be enough lift and moisture to produce a few scattered showers and storms around the area, especially during the afternoon hours. With a bit more cloudiness around, temperatures should back off a few degrees but will still be warm with highs in the low and mid-80s.

Heading into the weekend, the leftover boundary will slide back to the north as a warm front on Friday as the high-pressure ridge holds its ground. While a few isolated storms can’t be ruled out Friday and Saturday, it should dry in most spots with the unseasonably warm air sticking around across Kentuckiana and much of the Ohio Valley. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees so with plenty of outdoor festivals and activities around the area, you’ll want to find a cool spot when you can. This wave of warmth and humidity here in early fall should hang around into next week as well with highs remaining into the mid and upper 80s. Have a great Thursday!

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Clouds increase, scattered afternoon storms. High: 83. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low: 67. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated storms possible. High: 87. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

