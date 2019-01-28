WHAS

Our sky will be clearing overnight, allowing for a good chance to look up and check out February’s Super Snow Moon (Super = Full moon with moon’s orbit is closest to Earth). Thanks to the full moon, it will be bright and mostly clear overnight with lows in the 20s. We start off partly sunny Tuesday, then clouds will increase during the afternoon with highs in the low 40s. The next system will bring a brief period of wet snow tomorrow evening, then rain will wash it quickly away tomorrow night. Rain continues through Wednesday. Unfortunately, with current the orientation of the jet stream, we are locked in an active weather pattern. We’ll get a break in the rain on Thursday, then a few light rain showers early Friday. Another system will bring waves of wet weather Friday night through early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be climbing with 50s Wednesday through Friday, then 60s this weekend! Bottom line, keep the rain gear, and we’ll keep an eye on future potential flooding this week.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: A few clouds and cold. Low: 26°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and cool, Brief snow then all rain at night. High: 42°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain. A damp day! High: 56°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

--

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

Meteorologist Alesha Ray

Facebook: Facebook.com/AleshaRayWX | Twitter: @AleshaRay_WX