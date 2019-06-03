Today was a beautiful and dry day and this evening will be dry as well.

Since dry air lacks moisture it will cool fast which means our nightly lows will be in the mid-to-upper 30s. We will see partly cloudy skies tonight and cloud cover will upsurge going into Sunday.

Sunday we can anticipate on seeing partly cloudy skies and rain since the high-pressure system that was once over the Ohio Valley has moved over the Atlantic.

This will allow a frontal boundary to build and cause rain for Kentuckiana going into Monday.

The rain will make its way into the viewing area around noon Sunday and will be scattered throughout the day. We can expect to see about a 50 to 60 percent chance of rain Sunday and rain on Monday.

Highs for Sunday will be in the upper 50s to low 60s and nightly lows in the upper 40s.

On Monday, prepare for light to moderate rain and thunderstorms possible. Winds will be breezy and between 10-15 miles per and gust more than 20 miles per hour. The rain on Monday will taper off after 6 pm. Rainfall amounts for Monday are expected to be less than a tenth of an inch.

Highs for Monday will be in the 50s and nightly lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Clouds increasing. Low: 39°. Wind: East light.

SUNDAY: Showers develop the afternoon. High: 59°. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain showers. Low: 49°. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy and rain showers. Thunderstorms are possible. High: 58°. Wind: N 10-15 mph. Winds can gust over 20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 33°

