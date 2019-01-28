Finally a day without rain!!.... Well, almost no rain.... We'll be dry most of the day here in Kentuckiana with mostly cloudy skies. Can't rule out a stray shower late tonight along and south of the parkways. Friday will begin dry before more rain moves in from the SW as early as mid-afternoon. Rain overnight into Saturday as southwest flow brings continued wet weather.

The bigger issue with Saturday will arrive in the evening. Temps will warm into the mid and upper 60s by late afternoon/evening and become very windy before a cold front pushes through. We'll see a few different ingredients combining that could fuel the potential for severe weather. Biggest potential threats would be severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours and the threat of tornadoes. No advisories from the NWS yet, but we'll be watching that into tomorrow. Between Friday-Saturday we could pick up 1-3" of rain so flooding is still a concern.

Sunday turns drier, but cooler and windy for much of the day as temps fall to close out the weekend. Drier pattern for the first half of the week before a slight chance for showers Wednesday.

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY: Some sun early, then increasing clouds. High: 51°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few showers along and south of the parkways. Low: 35°. Wind: Calm.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers late. High: 54°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

