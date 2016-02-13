FORECAST SUMMARY:

We’re enjoying mild sunshine again today, and have actually made it up to 70 this afternoon! North breezes will bring in cooler temps tonight, and a chilly pattern continues through this weekend into next week. Lows tonight will drop to around 35-40 degrees. Cool sunshine tomorrow with highs in the mid-upper 50s. Thursday will stay dry with increasing clouds with temps in the low to mid 50s. A low-pressure system along the Gulf Coast will help sling chilly showers our way Friday. Saturday will be mostly dry as that system departs. Another wave of energy in the chilly northwest jet stream flow will bring scattered rain Sunday into Monday. So far, Halloween is looking cool and dry.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 39. Wind: NNW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, but cooler. High: 56. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

