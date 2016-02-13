FORECAST SUMMARY:

We are set-up for one more day of summer-like weather here in Kentuckiana on this Tuesday before some big changes arrive for the mid and late week. The big ridge of high pressure that has had a firm grip on the Eastern U.S. is finally set to give way as a fairly sharp cold front makes a run for the Ohio Valley late on Wednesday. For today, expect a few scattered clouds, breezy conditions and afternoon highs into the mid and upper 80s. This should be the last of the very warm days as Wednesday will be transition day as the cold front moves into the area from the northwest. Clouds will be on the increase through Wednesday with highs in the low 80s before the rain and storms arrive through the afternoon and continue into Wednesday night.

Once the front clears the area early Thursday, a northwest wind will usher in the long-awaited shot of cooler air across Kentuckiana. Afternoon highs will fall into the low 60s for Friday and into the upcoming weekend, with early morning lows Saturday dipping all the way down into the low and mid-40s so it will be time to break out the jackets and sweaters for sure! Another wave of energy from the southwest should bring a decent chance of showers to the area by Sunday and Monday with highs remaining generally in the 60s. Have a great Tuesday!

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm. High: 87. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds, still mild. Low: 69. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase, afternoon rain and storms. High: 81. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil | Twitter: @WHAS11Jared | Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV