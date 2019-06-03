Partly sunny skies expected today across Kentuckiana - one more pretty nice day before a few chances for rain to end the week and begin the weekend. SW winds will warm our temps to highs just above 70° today! Cloud cover increases this evening ahead of a few overnight showers that will give us a bit of a wet morning commute on Friday. We'll see some dry moments on Friday during the midday hours with rain returning in the evening ahead of the cold front that will push through Kentuckiana on Saturday.

Showers early Saturday with more showers and a few rumbles of thunder into the afternoon and evening. Once the cold front moves through we'll have sunny, dry and MUCH cooler conditions on Sunday. Sunshine lasts into the first half of next week as high pressure takes over the forecast once again. Monday through Thursday should be a few really nice days!

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 72°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A few showers. Temps stay mild. Low: 53°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers possible. High: 67°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

