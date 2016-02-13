FORECAST SUMMARY:

This week will continue to feature cool days and chilly nights. An autumn delight! Except for tomorrow, it’s going to be more like mid-late November, with highs mainly in the low to mid 50s! We expect dry weather through Thursday, then occasional light rain showers arrive Friday through Sunday. It will be mostly clear and chilly tonight, with lows in the 40s. Sunny and a bit milder tomorrow, highs in the low to mid 60s. Enjoy the sunshine over the next couple of days, before a cloudier/chillier pattern begins Thursday into Friday.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Clear. Low 45. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny with pleasant PM temps. High 64. Wind: W to NW 5-15 mph.

