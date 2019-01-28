Single digits a few degrees above and below zero across Kentuckiana early this morning giving us another bitterly cold morning.Good news, if there is any with this bitter cold, is that the wind has died down so we aren't "feeling" any colder than our actual temps this morning. Basically 5° in Louisville feels like 5°, not -5°.

We'll have partly cloudy skies today and remain below freezing even at our warmest point. Expect a rain/snow mix overnight with snow north and more of a mix south of the river. Friday we could see some spotty showers with temps finally back above freezing!

Saturday will be a cloudy, but quiet start to the weekend with warmer temps topping out in the low and mid 50s. Sunday we'll see some spring-like sunshine with highs well above average in the mid 60s! Temps stay mild through mid next week with a few rain chances.



DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: Scattered clouds, not as cold. High: 27°. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Light snow north. Low 26°. Wind: E 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Wintry mix early, then breezy and milder. High: 42°. Wind S 5 mph.

