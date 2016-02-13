FORECAST SUMMARY:

October begins tomorrow with above average temperatures for the new week. The area is on the northern edge of high pressure to the southeast. Highs in the mid-80s by Wednesday, which is well above average high of 76 for early October. We can't rule out a few scattered showers/storms Monday night into Tuesday as moisture moves north out of the Tennessee Valley. Very weak fronts will try to push into the area this week. The first front stalls out north of the river Tuesday and still another on Thursday. Unseasonably warm weather remains in place for much first week of October with highs remaining in the low and mid-80s.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 65. Wind: Light.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, a few isolated showers. High: 82. Wind: S 5 mph.

