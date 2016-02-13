FORECAST SUMMARY:

Our nice stretch of weather is set to continue on this Tuesday across Kentuckiana. With more sunshine around this afternoon, afternoon highs will be a touch warmer but still nice into the low and mid-80s. A weak front will slide toward the region late today so we may see a few clouds here and there, but it is looking dry for most of the area. The front will have very little moisture with it and any stray showers that do develop could clip our eastern and northeastern counties. Expect temperatures to back off a few degrees behind the front into Wednesday with highs into the low 80s but it will be another mostly sunny and comfortably warm day as humidity levels remain pretty low.

Enjoy it while it lasts as temperatures will be on the rise along with the muggy air returning as we head into the late week. Expect highs into the upper 80s and low 90s with humidity levels more in the uncomfortable range. It should continue to be dry to end the week before our scattered shower and storm chances pick up this weekend as a few waves of energy slide into the Ohio Valley from the northwest and interact with a stalled out frontal boundary. Highs will stay in the mid and upper 80s to go along with the humid conditions before some drier air tries to work in early next week. Have a great Tuesday!

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 85. Wind: W 10-15 mph with gusts 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Fair skies and pleasant. Low: 62 Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine, another nice one! High: 81. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

