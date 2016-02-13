FORECAST SUMMARY:
Staying humid with an isolated shower or storm possible tonight.
Our muggy pattern with occasional showers and storms will continue through Wednesday. Highs will generally be 85-90 degrees when dry, with lows near 70. Some drier air arrives late Wednesday, so rain chances will drop off for the rest of the week.
Humidity will be lower for Thursday and Friday, before rising again this weekend. A ridge of high pressure will build in and keep it hot, but mainly dry through the weekend.
TONIGHT: Muggy with a few storms. Low: 70. Wind: S 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: More storms possible, another humid day! High: 86. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered storms, warm and humid. High: 87. Wind: S 5-10 mph.
