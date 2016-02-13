FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hazy, hot, and humid weather continues through tomorrow. A weak front will bring scattered showers and storms tomorrow into Thursday. Neither day will be a wash-out, just be ready for an occasional shower or storm. The best chance of rain will be in Kentucky Thursday, while staying drier north of the river.

Temperatures won’t be as hot with clouds and rain chances Thursday, but it will stay muggy in the 80s. Expect upper 80s and low 90s through our Labor Day Weekend with an isolated afternoon pop-up shower or storm from time to time.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Fair skies, warm and muggy. Low: 77. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid with storms developing. Rain chance: 40%. High: 90. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, spotty rain (mainly south). Rain chance: 40%. High: 84. Wind: Lt & Vrbl.

