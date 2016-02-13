FORECAST SUMMARY:

A front will essentially fall apart over the area tonight with high pressure re-strengthening off to our east. This will leave high amounts of humidity and warm air over the area. Isolated showers and storms will be possible at times over the next few days but there is no well-defined trigger for organized storms. Highs will range from 88-93 with lows in the 70s through Labor Day and into next week. Occasionally the heat index may make a run at 100.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds, still muggy. Low: 72. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. High: 88. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

