A frontal system will usher in much colder air late Saturday evening so temperatures will take a tumble overnight and with winds expected to diminish after Midnight, we are looking at potentially our coldest morning of the season on Sunday. Most locations should reach the low and mid-30s for early morning lows, so a Freeze Warning is out for all of Kentuckiana until 10 AM Eastern Sunday morning. How much the winds stay up overnight will be the key to the frost development and it appears the best chances for frost or freezing conditions will be in the sheltered valley areas. Cover those tender plants up or bring them inside if possible just to be on the safe side.

Sunday looks beautiful but cool with sunshine and highs struggling to get into the low 50s for afternoon highs. Expect milder air into the new week with highs back into the low and mid-60s. A dry cold front will move through and knock temperatures down into the upper 50s for the mid-week but we'll recover into the 60s by the end of the week. The 7 day forecast essentially looks high and dry so enjoy the pleasantly cool fall weather to come!

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Patchy frost/freeze early Sunday morning. Low: 34. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 52. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

