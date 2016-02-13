FORECAST SUMMARY:

Much of today will stay dry and breezy, but by late afternoon/evening we may see a few showers move our way from the outer remnants of T.S. Florence. Showers will last overnight Sunday into Monday.

The middle of the week will be HOT and dry before a cold front moves through Friday and brings a few showers/storms. Stray shower possible Saturday with cooler temps for the first official day of Fall!

DETAILED FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, a chance for showers by late afternoon. High 83. Winds: NW 5-15.

MONDAY: Showers off and on. High 82. Wind: NW 5-10.

