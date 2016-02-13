FORECAST SUMMARY:

We’ve got some big changes in our weather across Kentuckiana as we head into the upcoming weekend thanks to a cold front making a run through the Ohio Valley on this Friday. The summer-like heat of the last few days will relax slightly this afternoon as we see a little more in the way of scattered clouds ahead of the front. It will still be another very warm and humid day with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Scattered showers and storms should develop into the afternoon and evening hours, and while the best chances for severe storms will stay to our northeast, a few of those could be a strong with gusty winds and heavy rain.

As the front sinks south of Kentuckiana on Saturday, our area will sit in the cooler air on the north side of the boundary, so afternoon highs will roughly 20 degrees cooler tomorrow with a northeast wind and cloudy skies. A few scattered showers will be possible from time to time so take the rain gear along for any outdoor plans. With the stalled-out front hanging around and a few waves of energy sliding along it, we should see additional rain chances to close out the weekend on Sunday as the unsettled weather continues into early next week. Afternoon highs should recover slightly into the mid and upper 70s. A strong cold front could potentially bring some severe weather to the area late Tuesday into early Wednesday, so we’ll keep an eye on that. Have a nice Friday and a great weekend to come!

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Breezy and warm, scattered afternoon storms High: 89. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Isolated storms, turning cooler. Low: 63. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cooler, a few light rain showers. High: 70. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil | Twitter: @WHAS11Jared | Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV