Our unsettled weather pattern with wet and stormy conditions looks to stick around as we close out the work week here in Kentuckiana. With another wave of energy cruising through and plenty of moisture streaming up from the Gulf of Mexico, the rain gear should come in handy once again on this Friday. We’ve already seen a few rounds of heavy rain over the last couple of days and the potential is there for more locally heavy downpours, so some localized flooding issues are possible in those locations that have received the bulk of the rain. With more clouds and around, afternoon highs will be held in check again with low to mid-80s expected.

Heading into the weekend, a stalled-out boundary should drift a little farther south, so while our rain and storm chances will stick around on Saturday the activity should begin to taper off by the evening. Highs will stay slightly below average into the mid-80s. We are still looking at a mainly dry Sunday across Kentuckiana with some sunshine and warmer temperatures as afternoon highs climb back into the upper 80s so enjoy this brief and much needed break from the rain. This break won’t last long as another storm system brings more rain and storms to begin next week but some drier, less humid air may finally return by later in the week. Have a great Friday and a nice weekend to come!!

TODAY: Scattered rain and storms. High: 84. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few storms. Low: 73. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, more storms possible. High: 85. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

