We’ve enjoyed a delightful stretch of weather so far this week across Kentuckiana and that is set to continue on this Wednesday. A weak cold front will continue to move south of Kentucky today ushering in another shot of pleasant air and knocking temperatures back a few degrees. With plenty of sunshine expected again, afternoon highs will be nice into the low 80s so get outside and enjoy this great early June weather. Heading into the late week, the heat will return to Kentuckiana as the humidity slowly increases as well. Highs will jump back into the upper 80s Thursday before dancing around 90 degrees Friday and into the upcoming weekend. With humidity levels higher, it should feel more summer-like and sticky to end the week but we are still looking at dry conditions around the area.

Into the weekend, a few waves of energy will slide through the area so our chances for scattered showers and storms will be on the increase. On Saturday, it still looks hot and humid with a few isolated afternoon storms possible before a better chance of storms arrives on Sunday. Temperatures will stay on the warm side with highs into the mid and upper 80s to go along with the muggy air as daily shot at scattered storms continues into early next week. Have a great Wednesday!

TODAY: Mostly sunny, a nice June day! High: 83. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and pleasant Low: 61. Wind: E 5 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine, warming up. High: 88. Wind: SE 5 mph.

