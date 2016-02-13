FORECAST SUMMARY:

We have one more day of storm chances across Kentuckiana on this Wednesday before we catch a break from the unsettled weather for a few days. A wave of low pressure to our north will push a frontal boundary through the area later today and with abundant moisture and warmth still in place, a few more scattered showers and storms will be possible. It should be a warm and humid afternoon with highs into the upper 80s. As the front presses eastward into the late week, high pressure will slide into the Ohio Valley bringing drier and less humid air to Kentuckiana which will be a nice change of pace given the muggy conditions of late. Under mostly sunny skies, highs will stay warm into the upper 80s on Thursday and Friday but with lower humidity levels it should feel a little better outdoors as we close out the week.

The break from the humidity won’t last long as a big ridge of high pressure moves into the eastern part of the country this weekend, ushering the hot and humid air back into our region. It will definitely feel like the heart of summer on Saturday and Sunday with afternoon highs into the low and mid-90s and the higher humidity making things feel even more uncomfortable. Heat indices could approach 100 degrees in a few spots over the weekend so keep that in mind. With some warmer air aloft, it looks mainly dry despite the hot and humid weather with just a stray storm possible during the hottest part of the day. This pattern will continue into early next week with more heat and humidity and just a few isolated storms possible by next Tuesday. Have a great Wednesday!

TODAY: Warm and humid with scattered storms. High: 88. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Fair skies and mild. Low: 68. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: 87. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

