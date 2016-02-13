FORECAST SUMMARY:

More summer-like weather is expected on this Tuesday as the warm and muggy conditions persist across Kentuckiana. With the weak boundary still stalled out over the region, plenty of moisture in place and more warmth expected, scattered showers and storms will be possible from time to time on this Tuesday. The biggest issue with these storms will be the possibility of some heavy rain which could create some localized flooding, lots of lightning and some gusty winds. Afternoon highs should reach the mid-80s in most spots but temperatures will be impacted by any storms in the area and the amount of cloud cover associated with any storms. Heading into the mid-week, a few isolated to scattered storms will remain in the picture with the warm and humid conditions persisting as highs reach the upper 80s.

We should have break from the storm chances beginning Wednesday night and into Thursday as a shot of drier air and less humid air arrives. Highs will stay warm in the mid to upper 80s but it should feel a little more comfortable to end the week. More humidity will build back in to go along with the heat for upcoming weekend as a ridge of high pressure takes hold of the Ohio Valley. Afternoon highs should reach the low 90s and it will pretty uncomfortable with the muggy air in place. Most locations should be dry Saturday and Sunday with just a stray storm popping up in the heat of the day providing the only type of relief. Have a great Tuesday!

TODAY: Scattered storms, warm and humid. High: 85. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Muggy with isolated storms. Low: 71. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few storms, another humid day! High: 89. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

