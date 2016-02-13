FORECAST SUMMARY:

Our dry stretch of weather is set to continue on this Wednesday even with scattered clouds expected again across Kentuckiana. As high pressure drifts to our northeast, the upper level flow will stream enough moisture into the area to keep the clouds in place. Despite the occasional cloudiness, afternoon highs will recover into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, so it should be a comfortably warm afternoon around the area. With a few more peeks of sunshine expected for the late week, temperatures will surge back into the mid to upper 80s, so it will feel much more like summer heading into the upcoming weekend. Several days of dry weather look likely here in Kentuckiana but that should change into early next week.

We continue to track major Hurricane Florence in the Atlantic as the storm makes its way toward an expected landfall somewhere in the Carolinas on Friday. Not only is the concern for a significant coastal impact from a major hurricane but also for the potential for very heavy rainfall and flooding in the interior sections of the Carolinas as Florence is expected to slow down and linger in that region for a few days after landfall. Initially we aren’t expecting any impact from Florence other than some high clouds working in from the east on Saturday. By Sunday and especially into early next week the remnants of Florence could bring some rain westward into Kentuckiana with temperatures backing down into the low 80s. Have a great Wednesday!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, a bit warmer! High: 78. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and pleasant. Low: 66. Wind: NE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds and warm. High: 85. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

