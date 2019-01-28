**FLASH FLOOD WATCH - THROUGH 1AM SUNDAY**

WHAS

**KY FLASH FLOOD WATCH - THROUGH 1AM SUNDAY**

The weekend is starting very wet with a flooding potential and the threat of severe weather tonight. Moisture has been moving into the area overnight. Current radar shows light rain moving into southern portions of the viewing area. Futurecast has some scattered showers rain in the area after 7 am. The means a wet Anthem Fitness 5K on this morning. The race starts at 8 am. Occasional showers continuing throughout the day. A warm front pushes through the region this afternoon allowing temperatures to spike into the mid to upper 60s.

With a cold front approaching from the west, a few strong to potentially severe storms will be possible this evening with heavy rain, damaging winds and an isolated spin-up tornado all possible. The StormTeam will have extra personnel on duty starting late today. The severe threat is expected to be over by Midnight.

Tomorrow will be windy behind the front with gusts over 40 miles per hour as temperatures top out into the low 50s early before falling. Much of the coming week looks dry with highs mainly in the 40s and 50s. the next rain chance may hold off until the end of next week.

Area rivers, including the Ohio River are expected to return to minor flood stage late this weekend and into early next week. Links are below:

https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=lmk&gage=mluk2

https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=lmk&gage=mlpk2

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY: Windy and warmer, rain and storms, some strong late. High: 68°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms ending, windy. Low: 47°. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Windy with falling temperatures. High: 52°. Wind: W 20-25 mph with gusts over 40 miles per hour.

