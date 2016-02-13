FORECAST SUMMARY:

Our touch of summer-like weather here in early October is set to continue on this Wednesday and beyond as the big ridge of high pressure hangs tough across the southeastern part of the country. With a mix of clouds and sunshine, afternoon highs will be very warm for this time of the year with readings into the mid and upper 80s. While a stray shower could potentially pop up during the heating of the day, it should be mainly warm and dry. That should change though heading into Thursday.

A weakening frontal system will try to break into the ridge of high pressure on Thursday and should get close enough to produce a few scattered storms, mainly during the afternoon hours across Kentuckiana. Beyond that, it will continue to feel more like summer for the late week and into the weekend as afternoon highs reach the upper 80s and close to 90 degrees in some spots each day through Sunday. With this type of set-up, a pop-up afternoon storm can’t be ruled out any day but those would be isolated at best. These temperatures are nearly 15 degrees above average for this time of year, so it appears that our summer-like weather isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Have a great Wednesday!

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warm. High: 87. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Fair skies and warm. Low: 72. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few afternoon storms possible. High: 84. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

