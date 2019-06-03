High pressure will continue to dominate our weather here in Kentuckiana as we head into the mid-week with pleasant conditions hanging around. We are set up for another cold start on Wednesday with morning lows in the upper 20s and low 30s but with full sunshine expected and winds shifting to the southeast, afternoon highs should recover into the low 60s! Our warm-up will continue into the late week as the area of high pressure settles over the southeast U.S. allowing for breezy southwest winds push even warmer air into Kentuckiana. Highs should be around 70 degrees Thursday with a few clouds around as a slow-moving frontal boundary puts on the brakes off to our northwest.

Our rain chances should increase a bit on Friday as a weak wave ahead of the front slides through the region, so a few showers may be possible early Friday. We should see some dry time on Friday before more isolated to scattered showers return late in the day. Temperatures will stay mild with highs into the upper 60s. The front will finally move through on Saturday with occasional rain and a few rumbles of thunder. A shot of much cooler air will follow for Sunday with highs struggling to get out of the 40s. It looks dry and still a bit cool early next week with highs back in the upper 50s at around 60 degrees by Tuesday.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold. Low: 31°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and milder. High: 63°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 71°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

--

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

Meteorologist Alesha Ray

Facebook: Facebook.com/AleshaRayWX | Twitter: @AleshaRay_WX