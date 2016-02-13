FORECAST SUMMARY:

The big ridge of high pressure that has dominated the Eastern U.S. the last few days and kept Kentuckiana baking under early September heat and humidity will continue to hang around on this Wednesday. With a bit more in the way of scattered clouds around and a few isolated storms possible, we’ll trim a couple of degrees off of afternoon temperatures, but it will still be warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. The ridge will begin to loosen its grip a bit into Thursday, but it should still remain warm and humid with a few more scattered storms possible around the area. As this ridge gives way, a weak cold front will drop southward toward the Ohio Valley into the late week, increasing our chances for showers and storms into the upcoming weekend.

With Gordon making landfall late last evening along the Gulf Coast as a strong tropical storm, the leftover moisture will be to our west for the late week but should eventually be pushed eastward toward the Ohio Valley by the weekend. Even with the majority of Gordon’s remnants expected to be to our north and west, there should be enough moisture interacting with the stationary boundary hanging over our region to produce scattered showers and storms. Some of the storms could produce tropical downpours in a few locations with the unsettled weather expected to continue through the weekend. One positive is a break from the heat as the expected cloudiness and rain will drop highs back into the low and mid-80s. Have a great Wednesday.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Hot and humid with isolated storms. High: 91. Wind: S 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds, warm and muggy. Low: 74. Wind: S 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 89. Wind: E 5 mph.

