FORECAST SUMMARY:

The hot and humid days of late August are set to roll along on this Tuesday but a few minor changes should be just around the corner. Expect another toasty afternoon across Kentuckiana with afternoon highs into the upper 80s to low 90s. With the humidity factored in, heat indices should be in the mid to upper 90s so slow it down during the hottest part of the day. The dry weather should come to an end for the mid-week as a weak cold front drops in from the northwest late Wednesday and into Thursday, increasing our chances for scattered showers and storms. With so much moisture around, any storms could produce some locally heavy rain. Temperatures should back off a bit with the clouds and storms around so expect highs in the mid to upper 80s later this week.

As we kick off September and head into the Labor Day weekend, it should be the same ole song and dance with hot and humid conditions persisting across our region. While most locations will be dry, a few pop-up storms with the afternoon heat will be possible as highs reach the upper 80s to around 90 degrees with heat indices a bit higher. Hydrate and wear plenty of sunscreen for any outdoor plans, including Kentucky’s home football opener in Lexington on Saturday afternoon. This pattern looks to stick around through Labor Day with more hot and humid weather to come. Have a great Tuesday!

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High: 92. Heat index: 95-100. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Fair skies, warm and muggy. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid with storms developing during the afternoon. High: 90. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine

Twitter: @WHAS11Ben

Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil

Twitter: @WHAS11Jared

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck

Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish

Twitter: @kaitlynnfish

Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon

Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV