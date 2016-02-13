FORECAST SUMMARY:

The late summer heat and humidity is set to stick around as folks’ head back to work and school on this Tuesday after the Labor Day weekend. A big ridge of high pressure is firmly locked into the Eastern U.S. with lots of hot, humid and dry weather underneath it. Highs are expected to once again be into the low 90s with heat indices in the 95 to 100-degree range. Other than a very isolated storm or two, it will be mainly dry so consider yourself lucky if you happen to catch one of these during the afternoon. We’ll see more hot weather through the mid-week with a few isolated storms possible before the rain chances pick up late this week and into the upcoming weekend.

The ridge of high pressure will begin to weaken later this week allowing a front to drop in from the northwest. At the same time, what is now Tropical Storm Gordon over the Gulf of Mexico should eventually make landfall along the Gulf Coast as a hurricane later this evening with the remnant tropical moisture expected to eventually be swept up, pushed eastward and interact with the front over the region. As a result, our rain and storm chances will be on the increase beginning Friday and through the weekend with some heavier downpours possible with the tropical moisture potential. With more in the way of clouds around along with the rain chances, temperatures will be lower with highs into the mid-80s. Have a great Tuesday!

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Hot and humid, heat indices 95-100 degrees. High: 94. Wind: S 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Fair skies, warm and muggy. Low: 76. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid with isolated storms. High: 91. Wind: SW 5 mph.

