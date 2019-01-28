Happy February! The cold Canadian air is retreating and we’ll have spring-like conditions on the way soon! We have warmed up to 40 this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. The warming trend continues with highs near 50 tomorrow, then low 60s on Sunday. Next week will be wet and warm! Highs will be well above average in the 50s and 60s, and we could have several inches of rain by the end of the week. Put away the winter gear, and grab the galoshes!



DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low: 34°. Wind: S 5 mph.

SATURDAY: More clouds, patchy fog early. High: 50°. Wind: S 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and milder. High: 62°. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

--

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

Meteorologist Alesha Ray

Facebook: Facebook.com/AleshaRayWX | Twitter: @AleshaRay_WX