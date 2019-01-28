We're in for another warmer than normal day across Kentuckiana to start the work week, but today will also begin a pretty rainy weather pattern. Breezy with light showers moving in by mid-morning and lasting into the evening as a cold front works its way across the Ohio Valley.

Tuesday we'll see a few sprinkles, but will be mostly dry before another round of wet weather Wednesday and Thursday. Between the two days we could see 2-4" of rain and may be worried about localized flooding during the heaviest downpours.

We'll see a big drop in temps from Thursday to Friday as much colder, but drier air moves in to end the week. Staying cold and dry though Saturday before our next round of rain and possibly wintry mix/snow arrives Sunday.

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: Cloudy and rainy. High: 65°. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Wind gust 20+mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and rainy. Low: 46 °. Wind: SW 10-15

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy then rainy and wet. High: 55°. Wind NE 10 mph.

