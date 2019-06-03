Rain showers and thunderstorms will becoming more active starting this morning. A rainy and breezy day is in store. Winds from the southwest gusting to 30 miles per hour. This is ahead of a cold front and area of low pressure crossing the viewing area. Highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 60s.

Behind the front this evening winds shift to the northwest and temperatures begin to fall. By sunrise tomorrow readings will be up to 35 degrees colder with temps in the low to mid 30s. Sunday will be dry but chilly as remain in the mid-upper 40s. Average highs for tomorrow are in the low 60s.

Monday we welcome April, but no April fools jokes from the StormTeam. Expect temperatures in the mid-upper 20s. Expect Frost advisories and or Freeze Warnings for Sunday/Monday morning night, so plants outside will need protecting.

Highs Monday afternoon in the low to mid-50s and the upward trend will continue through the week. A quiet weather pattern for much of next week with highs back into the low 70s by Thursday. A frontal system could bring a few showers to the area by next Friday, but temperatures are expected to stay above average in the low 70s!

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY: Occasional rain and thunderstorms. Breezy. High: 67°. Wind: SW 15-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers & storms ending, turning colder. Low: 30°. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. High: 48°. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

--

