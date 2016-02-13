FORECAST SUMMARY:
A slow-moving front will keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast through Saturday. While a few strong/severe storms will be possible, the main issue to watch for will be localized flooding. Sunday will be nice and dry as the front moves south for one day. The next cold front will bring scattered showers and storms Monday into early Tuesday. Behind that front, beautiful weather is in storm for the middle and end of next week!
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Low: 73. Wind: S 10-15 mph.
FRIDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 84. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:
Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:
Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine
Twitter: @WHAS11Ben
Instagram: @whas11pine
Meteorologist Jared Heil
Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil
Twitter: @WHAS11Jared
Meteorologist T.G. Shuck
Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck
Twitter: @TGweather
Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish
Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish
Twitter: @kaitlynnfish
Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx
Meteorologist Reed Yadon
Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon
Twitter: @whas11reed