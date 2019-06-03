WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL 10 AM

Morning flurries and rain across Kentuckiana. Temps are just a few degrees either side of freezing (32°) so we're seeing mostly light snow across the viewing area this morning, but also a few areas with some light rain. We'll see a switch to a few light showers into this afternoon as temps warm up during the day. Highs in the mid 40s.

Tonight into Saturday morning we'll get a brief break from the wet weather. Rain holds off until approx 11am or so tomorrow then gradually moves in from the southwest. Showers and storms with windy conditions through the midday and evening hours tomorrow ending late Saturday night. Overall the severe weather threat is low, but still need to be on alert for flash flooding, strong wind gusts and possible tornadoes.

Sunday will be a pretty pleasant day with partly cloudy skies and mild temps. Quiet weather through the first half of next week before our next wet weather system moves in.

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: Early mix to rain showers. High: 46. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Briefly drying out. Low: 42°. Wind: E 5-10mph.

SATURDAY: Rain developing after noon with a thunderstorm possible. High 67. Wind: East 5-15.

