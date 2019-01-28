*Winter Weather Advisory 6PM Friday until 7AM Saturday*

The wave of low pressure with our potential wintry weather system is tracking farther south, so it looks like light accumulations will stay south of Louisville, and most likely along and south of the Bluegrass and Western Kentucky Parkways. The wintry mix/snow will end by the time folks wake up on Saturday. Chilly sunshine Saturday with highs in the lower 40s. A few light rain showers on Sunday. Monday will be seasonably cool and dry. The next rain event moves in late Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures will be turning milder in the 50s by the middle and end of next week.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Light snow south, flurries north. Low: 27°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cool, mix after dark. High: 44°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a few showers. High: 48°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

