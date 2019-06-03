This evening we are seeing rain and could see a few strong thunderstorms. Severe weather could be a possible threat over the next few hours as a cold front pushes into our viewing area from the west. Ahead of the cold front is warmer air and instability that could develop and increase our chances of severe thunderstorms and heavy rain. Isolated damaging winds are possible. The severe weather threat will end by sunset.

Temperatures will drop behind the front with lows n 30s. Our winds will gust over 30 miles per hour and be from the northwest.

Sunday, we will see gradual clearing and will be back to sunny skies, but we will see our nightly lows plummet. Highs for Sunday will be in the upper 40s and we will see clear skies.

Sunday night, anticipate on it feeling cold and to see a significant drop in our nightly low. Cover your plants and bring all outdoor animals inside because we will see clear skies and lows will be below freezing and in the 20s.

Monday will be warmer and another day of sunny skies. We could see early morning frost that will burn off by the afternoon. Highs for Monday will be in the 50s and lows will be in the 30s and late night frost will be possible.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Showers & storms ending, turning colder. Low: 30°. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. High: 48°. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

--

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

Meteorologist Alesha Ray

Facebook: Facebook.com/AleshaRayWX | Twitter: @AleshaRay_WX