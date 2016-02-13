FORECAST SUMMARY:

Happy Crusade Weekend! It has been a hot start to the weekend with temperatures in the upper 80s and an official reading of 90 at the airport right now with partly cloudy skies.

We'll stay dry through much of this evening and then see a few showers pop up in the overnight hours and early Sunday morning. Less humid air is on the way! A weak cold front moves through with drier air behind it. We'll stay warm in the 80s, but it will definitely feel more comfortable.

Monday's high of 79 will be our closest temp to average since April 30th! Lower temps and lower humidity will make for a pleasant start to the work week and high pressure in place through Wednesday keeps things nice.

A few showers to end the work week as our next wave of energy moves in late Thursday. Thurs-Saturday won't be a washout, but we can't rule out a few pop-up showers or storms.

TONIGHT: A few stray showers overnight. Low 70. Wind: Calm.

SUNDAY: Few showers early, then clearing and less humid. High: 82. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Less humid and pleasant temps! High 79. Wind: NW 5-10.

CLICK HERE TO SEE STREAMING WEATHER INFORMATION DAILY.

This player will show our local (formerly 11.3) weather information when we are not using it for breaking news. If you would like to bookmark this player, just add whas11.com/live to your browser and favorite it.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine

Twitter: @WHAS11Ben

Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck

Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil

Twitter: @WHAS11Jared

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish

Twitter: @kaitlynnfish

Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon

Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV