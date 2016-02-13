FORECAST SUMMARY:

We are finally set-up for a break from the persistent muggy air we’ve seen lately across Kentuckiana thanks a cold front that is moving to our south early this morning. In its wake, drier and less humid air will move into our area allowing for a much more comfortable Thursday despite the warm temperatures expected. Under mostly sunny skies, afternoon highs will reach the mid and upper 80s but it shouldn’t feel as uncomfortable given the lower humidity levels. More sunshine is expected to finish out the week on Friday with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees but humidity levels should still be fairly low so it looks like another nice day for the middle part of June. Enjoy this quick break the next few days as the heat and humidity will build back into the Ohio Valley just in time for Father’s Day weekend.

With a big ridge of high pressure taking hold of the eastern part of the country, we are looking at some of the hottest air of the season so far for the upcoming weekend as highs reach the low and mid-90s. Adding to this will be an increase in humidity, which will make for pretty uncomfortable conditions for any outdoor activities on Saturday and Sunday. Heat indices should be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees during the hottest part of the afternoons so you’ll want to hydrate properly and slow it down if you have to be outside for any length of time. Warmer air aloft should suppress the chances of isolated storms this weekend so most locations look dry although a stray storm can’t be ruled out. This pattern will stick around into early next week so get set for weather more like the heart of summer in the coming days. Have a great Thursday!

TODAY: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: 87. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Fair skies and pleasant. Low: 66. Wind: NE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine, heating up. High: 90. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

CLICK HERE TO SEE STREAMING WEATHER INFORMATION DAILY.

This player will show our local (formerly 11.3) weather information when we are not using it for breaking news. If you would like to bookmark this player, just add whas11.com/live to your browser and favorite it.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine

Twitter: @WHAS11Ben

Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil

Twitter: @WHAS11Jared

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck

Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish

Twitter: @kaitlynnfish

Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon

Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV