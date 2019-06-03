Today was Saint Patrick’s Day and some celebrated with joy!

As we saw mostly sunny skies during the day, we are now seeing partly cloudy skies tonight. Nightly lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Monday, the sun will have a chance to peak through during the day and cause us to warm up.

Highs for Monday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s and nightly lows in the 30s.

Tuesday we can anticipate on seeing another day of mostly sunny skies.

High pressure will be in control, so we will be dry during the day and at night. As we will be one day ahead of Spring, we won’t see any showers until Wednesday. Highs for Tuesday will be in the 50s and nightly lows will be in the upper 30s.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 30°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Winds will gust to 20 + mph.

MONDAY: Light rain then mostly sunny. High: 48° Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 30 °. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

