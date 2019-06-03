Saturday was a day and night of thunderstorms and gusty winds, but our Sunday will be much different.

Sunday, morning we can anticipate on it feeling very cold out. Some areas could see early morning frost and wind chills in the 20s and 30s. Morning lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s and we will see gradual clearing and be back to sunny skies, by the afternoon. Highs for today will be in the upper 40s and we will see clear skies.

Tonight, anticipate on it feeling cold and to see a significant drop in our nightly lows. Nightly lows will plummet and be in the upper 20s to low 30s. Areas south of the Ohio River will be under a Freeze Watch. The Freeze Watch is mainly for those who grow crops and have outdoor plants.

Be sure to cover your plants and bring all outdoor animals inside because we will see clear skies and nightly lows will be below freezing and in the 20s.

Monday will be warmer and another day of sunny skies. We could see early morning frost that will burn off by the afternoon. Highs for Monday will be in the 50 and nightly lows will be in the 30s and late-night frost will be possible.

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Frost possible for areas south of I-64. Low: 30°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Frost early then sunny skies. High: 55°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and late night frost possible. Low: 36°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

