FLOOD WATCH FOR KENTUCKIANA FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT

We can expect waves of wet weather through Thursday night as a stationary front will stay parked over region. Our severe weather threat will stay very low during this time, but we’ll have to watch out for flooding, especially by Thursday, with 3-5”+ rainfall totals expected. The Ohio River will be on the rise as well, and could be close to minor flood stage this weekend.

Clearing out and colder Friday and Saturday with highs in the 30s, and lows in the teens and 20s. Our weather pattern will stay active and wet, with more rain late Sunday through Tuesday.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Rain returns, rising temps. Low: 57° Wind: SE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Milder with rain and some thunder. High: 68°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Breezy and warm with more rain and thunder. High: 72° Wind SW 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

