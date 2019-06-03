Today is Saint Patrick’s Day and residents in Kentuckiana may be lucky!

We will see mostly sunny skies during the day and some counties in Indiana may see a light sprinkle of rain during the early morning hours that will taper off by the afternoon

It will be a little breezy today as our winds will be from the west and be between 10 to 15 miles per hour and gust as high as 20 + miles per hour.

Highs for Sunday will be in the 50s and nightly lows in the 30s.

Monday, we will see a few spotty showers early and counties in Indiana could see a light wintry mix. The wintry mix will end by the afternoon and then turn in to rain that will taper off by the evening hours.

The sun will have a chance to peak through during the day and cause us to warm up.

Highs for Monday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s and nightly lows in the 30s.

Tuesday we can anticipate on seeing another day of mostly sunny skies.

A surface high will be in control, so we will be dry during the day and at night. As we will be one day ahead of Spring, we won’t see spring showers until Wednesday. Highs for Tuesday will be in the 50s and nightly lows will be in the upper 30s.

whas

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly cool. High: 52°. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 30°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Winds will gust to 20 + mph.

MONDAY: Light rain then mostly sunny. High: 48° Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 30 °. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

--

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

Meteorologist Alesha Ray

Facebook: Facebook.com/AleshaRayWX | Twitter: @AleshaRay_WX