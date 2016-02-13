FORECAST SUMMARY:

As we kick of the month of October across Kentuckiana, it’s going to feel more like summer as warmer air continues to win out. Afternoon highs on this Monday should top out in the low to mid-80s as winds pick up a bit out of the south. With some moisture drifting northward from the Gulf, a few isolated showers and storms will be possible mainly during the afternoon hours. We should see a little better chance for a few showers and storms tonight and into Tuesday as a wave of energy passes by just to our north. Temperatures will still be warm despite the isolated storms chances with highs Tuesday in the low-80s.

With a ridge of high pressure dominating the southeast U.S. the unseasonably warm weather should stick around for the mid and late week with afternoon highs topping out into the mid-80s, a solid 10 degrees above average for this time of the year. A frontal system to our north will try to break down the ridge on Thursday so a few isolated storms may be possible across the northern half of Kentuckiana. Otherwise our weather should stay dry and continue to warm up into the weekend with highs jumping all the way into the upper 80s so expect it to feel more like early September across the region. Have a nice Monday and a great week to come!

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm, isolated storms late. High: 84. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mild with isolated showers. Low: 68. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. High: 82. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil | Twitter: @WHAS11Jared | Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV