Today we are waking up to mostly clear skies after yesterday’s light rain.

Highs for today will be in the 50s and nightly lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Throughout the day we can anticipate on seeing mostly sunny skies and for it to feel breezy out. Winds will gust more than 20 miles per hour and highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Prepare for it to feel cold tonight due to the limited cloud cover. Nightly lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s, so be sure to bundle up if you plan on going out tonight.

Saturday, we will see more sunshine and highs in the middle-to-upper 50s and some areas may see temperatures in the lows 60s. Saturday night anticipate on it being partly cloudy with nightly lows in the 30s.

Sunday, we will see mostly cloudy skies then a chance of showers that will come around the afternoon to evening hours. Highs for Sunday will be in the 60s and nightly lows in the 70s.

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: Scattered clouds and breezy...a few sprinkles possible. High: 52°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Winds could gust more than 20 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and chilly. Low: 37°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 58°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

