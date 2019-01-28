Happy Groundhog Day! It was no shadow for Phil, so look for an early spring. It should be pointed out the ©roundhog is right only 37% of the time, Let's hope this year is a 37% year.

Today features a warm up, need we say more? Winds from the south will bring a warmer air mass as the cold air from Canada heads north. Highs this afternoon around 50 locally. It will be a dry day with partly to mostly cloudy skies. The warming trend continues tomorrow with highs in the low 60s. The coming week will be wet and warm! Highs well above average in the 50s and 60s. There is a chance for several inches of rain by the end of the week. We'll change from snow boots to raincoats and umbrellas.

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High: 50°. Wind: S 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low: 39°. Wind: S 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and milder. High: 62°. Wind S 5-10 mph.

